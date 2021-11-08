The former Liverpool striker – Sheffield United’s record buy last summer – has found goals hard to come by since his big move from Anfield.

Brewster, still just 21, has also found himself shifted into different positions under Slavisa Jokanovic in this campaign as the Blades boss attempts to get the best out of a clearly very talented footballer.

That hadn’t appeared to be working, but a second start in a row against Blackburn on Saturday reaped the reward of a goal – and what a goal.

Rhian Brewster rises to fire home his first league goal for Sheffield United against Blackburn Rovers at Ewwod Park. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster’s early volley from Billy Sharp’s cross got the Blades off to a perfect start but it all crumbled and the youngster’s strike became a footnote on a miserable day for United as the visitors lost 3-1.

But now that Brewster has got the taste again, he has vowed to keep working hard on what he’s been doing on the training ground to ensure there are many more goals to come in a red and white shirt.

"It's been a long time coming, I keep trying to work hard in training, practise finishing, different types of finishing,” he said. “In the game you might get one chance and hopefully score - this time it was maybe my first touch and I put it in the back of the net.

"For me personally I didn't have a great game, I scored but what else did I do? Hopefully in the games coming on, hopefully the gaffer still gives me a chance and I can keep going and score, but win the game.”

On his struggles since singing for the Blades, Brewster added: "Of course, It's been difficult. But I just keep going and keep putting my head down and working hard and in training, I keep doing different types of finishing and when I get that one chance I take it.