Sheffield United reward local side with VIP Bramall Lane visit as part of Respect initiative 

Players and staff from AFC Dronfield's U16s were treated to a VIP visit to Bramall Lane last week after being honoured as part of the FA’s Respect initiative.

Dronfield were afforded the honour after being nominated for a Respect award by a member of Phoenix Youth U16’s committee, when the two sides were drawn together in the County Cup.

Phoenix, from Division F, were “fearing a score more akin to a rugby game than a football game” against A Division Dronfield, according to the citation, and “entered into the tie with trepidation”.

But “whilst AFC Dronfield could have entered into the game with over-confident and superior attitudes, this wasn't the case,” the commitee member added.

“They showed great respect towards our players and took nothing for granted with the result. They won the game 5-0 but at no time did they show anything other than respect to our boys."

Dronfield were chosen by a panel as the Respect team of the month for September, and received VIP treatment from United ahead of their game against Stoke City a week ago.

The clash with Stoke, which finished 1-1, was United's designated Respect game and Dronfield travelled to Bramall Lane on the official team bus, before being presented pitchside before the game.

"The lads have been really excited and we've got a group of players who have worked hard to earn this award,” coach Barry Unwin said.

“They're mostly United fans, so they were really excited about the evening and getting the team bus up to Bramall Lane. United have looked after us and we really appreciate everything they've done.

"It's a fantastic initiative and it's great to pick out teams which show particular respect to opponents and referees, so we're really pleased to have won the award."

United's operations director Dave McCarthy added: "As a professional football club in the area, we know how important respect is.

"We're aware of the new initiative set up by the FA, and we wanted to do what we could - and we said that sending the team bus for them and hosting them at Bramall Lane would be our mark of respect to them, to congratulate the team."