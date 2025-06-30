In May 2021, a new dawn arrived for the Blades as Slavisa Jokanovic was named Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement after the promotion-winning manager was sacked earlier in the year.
Jokanovic was the first manager born outside of the United Kingdom to take charge at S2 and now new boss Ruben Selles will become the second.
Blades fans will be hoping the Spaniard’s tenure in charge is much more successful as the Serbian manager’s reign lasted just a few months after a dismal start to life at Bramall Lane, only winning six of his first 19 Championship games in charge.
But what is each player of the starting lineup that took to the pitch against Birmingham City for the now-Saudi Pro League manager’s first game, and loss, in charge of the Blades doing now?
1. Aaron Ramsdale
Perhaps the most successful of this bunch, the England international left S2 for north London less than two weeks after starting in this game and took the first-choice spot at Arsenal over Bernd Leno almost immediately.
Ramsdale was involved in the Premier League title race in his second season at the Emirates but missed out to Manchester City.
After being benched for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya after a year as first-choice, he then joined Premier League strugglers Southampton the following season and suffered another relegation to the Championship. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
2. George Baldock
Fan favourite Baldock left Sheffield United after playing over 200 games for the club and was a regular fixture for both sides that won promotion to the Premier League.
The ‘Starman’ moved to the country where he played international football, Greece, and joined Panathinaikos in 2024 when his contract with the Blades expired.
Baldock tragically passed away in Athens later that year, which led to an outpouring of emotion from Sheffield United and football fans across the world for a footballer who was seen as a popular consummate professional wherever he played. Photo: Simon Galloway/PA Wire
3. John Egan
Egan was also part of the squad to gain promotion to the Premier League alongside Baldock but left the club after over 200 appearances when his contract expired in 2024.
He signed for on a free transfer but was only a bit-part player and in the winter transfer window signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with Championship rivals Hull City, where he remains today. Photo: Hull City
4. Jack Robinson
The former England youth international remains with the club and played in last season's play-off final defeat to Sunderland. He has been an ever-present since signing under Chris Wilder’s management and will want to continue that under new manager Ruben Selles. Photo: Paul Terry
