1 . Aaron Ramsdale

Perhaps the most successful of this bunch, the England international left S2 for north London less than two weeks after starting in this game and took the first-choice spot at Arsenal over Bernd Leno almost immediately. Ramsdale was involved in the Premier League title race in his second season at the Emirates but missed out to Manchester City. After being benched for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya after a year as first-choice, he then joined Premier League strugglers Southampton the following season and suffered another relegation to the Championship. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images