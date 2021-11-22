In a week which has seen people question the attitude of Manchester United’s squad and ask whether they truly care about the plight of the team, Stevens told The Star neither he nor his colleagues will shy away from being held accountable for their results so far this term.

Acknowledging 17th in the table “Is not where we want to be” ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Reading, Stevens said: “I’ve been here through good times and bad times and we need to get that feel good factor back. Players have to take responsibility and we will, because that’s what we are like.

“The manager can do as much work as is possible. He can do everything. But if we don’t perform, then it doesn’t count. We have to be more confident and start showing what we all know we can do.

“And that, however you want to look at it, all comes down to us.”

Signed on a free transfer from Portsmouth four years ago, Stevens was a member of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2019; going on to finish ninth before being relegated last season.

Sheffield United and Republic of Ireland defender Enda Stevens ahead of the Championship fixture at Reading: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite appointing Slavisa Jokanovic following their relegation from the top-flight - the Serb, a three-time title winner with Partizan Belgrade, has previously steered both Watford and Fulham out of the second tier - Saturday’s goalless draw with Coventry City sees United travel to Berkshire nine points behind sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers. Reading are 20th, after being punished for breaching the EFL’s financial regulations.

“There’s nothing to be gained from looking back,” Stevens said, noting how Jokanovic’s Fulham made a similarly slow start before going up via the play-offs in 2018. “We have got to stay confident and demand a lot from each other. It’s about being the best you can be and demanding everyone else does the same.

“We need to be better as a group and improve each other. It’s all about being more consistent, not making errors and taking chances when we create them which we haven’t been doing. We can’t let our disappointment show. We will stick together.”

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has previously won promotions with both Watford and Fulham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage