Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson fell ill during a training session

Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his post as manager of Sheffield United's Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace, the club announced this afternoon. The former England boss was taken to hospital last week after collapsing during training, amid intense speculation about his future at his boyhood club.

The 76-year-old former England boss fell ill during training on Thursday, with his condition later described as "stable" by United's relegation rivals. Reports at the time suggested that Palace were close to sacking Hodgson, with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner lined up to replace him.

Hodgson said: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with - they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond. I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

Hodgson managed 200 games for Palace across six seasons, beating the Blades home and away this season. Chairman Steve Parish said: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders.

"That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy. I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.

“On a personal note I would also like to thank Roy for his support, his professionalism and his friendship. He’s been the manager for half of the time we’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely.”