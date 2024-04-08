The relegation picture at the bottom of the Premier League has taken another twist after Everton discovered their latest points deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Two of Sheffield United’s drop rivals have been docked points this season, with Everton being punished twice for overspending.

The Toffees have already been hit by a six-point sanction this season relating to breaching PSR in the assessment period up to the 2021-22 season and have now lost two more points for overspending in the the three-year cycle to 2022-23, dropping them one spot to 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

The Premier League said in a statement: "An independent commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) for the period ending season 2022/23. Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges.

"Having done so, the commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately. The independent commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction."

Everton plan to appeal against the decision, with a club statement reading: "While the club's position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the club is pleased to see that the commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the club's breach.

"Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the league on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to the fan advisory board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support. The club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the commission's decision."