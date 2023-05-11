News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Sheffield United release limited edition shirt to mark promotion - sale date, price revealed

Sheffield United have launched a special, limited-edition kit to commemorate their promotion to the Premier League.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 10th May 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:00 BST

Made by Errea, the shirt will be worn by United’s players on their promotion parade from Bramall Lane to the Town Hall this evening after United sealed their place in the top flight for next season.

The shirt features United’s iconic red and white stripes but with a touch of gold throughout to commemorate promotion. The shirt has a subtle rose pattern, referencing the club’s Yorkshire roots, with the Errea, United and sponsorship logos also featuring classy gold trim.

Sheffield United’s new limited-edition promotion shirtSheffield United’s new limited-edition promotion shirt
Sheffield United’s new limited-edition promotion shirt
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Modelled by defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, the shirt is limited to just 620 units and is on sale now, only through United’s online store.

“After an extraordinary record-breaking 91 points total in the 2022/2023 Championship season, Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League is a historic milestone that has ignited passion and pride among Unitedites,” a club statement read.

Sheffield United’s new limited-edition promotion shirtSheffield United’s new limited-edition promotion shirt
Sheffield United’s new limited-edition promotion shirt

“To commemorate this achievement, we have partnered with Erreà to design a shirt that embodies our journey to the Premier League this season: strength, elegance, determination, and the unwavering desire to succeed.

”This exclusive promotion shirt will be a prized possession for our dedicated supporters. It is an opportunity to own a tangible piece of United history.”

Related topics:Premier League