Sheffield United have launched a special, limited-edition kit to commemorate their promotion to the Premier League.

Made by Errea, the shirt will be worn by United’s players on their promotion parade from Bramall Lane to the Town Hall this evening after United sealed their place in the top flight for next season.

The shirt features United’s iconic red and white stripes but with a touch of gold throughout to commemorate promotion. The shirt has a subtle rose pattern, referencing the club’s Yorkshire roots, with the Errea, United and sponsorship logos also featuring classy gold trim.

Modelled by defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, the shirt is limited to just 620 units and is on sale now, only through United’s online store.

“After an extraordinary record-breaking 91 points total in the 2022/2023 Championship season, Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League is a historic milestone that has ignited passion and pride among Unitedites,” a club statement read.

“To commemorate this achievement, we have partnered with Erreà to design a shirt that embodies our journey to the Premier League this season: strength, elegance, determination, and the unwavering desire to succeed.