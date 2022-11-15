The attacker, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, has endured a difficult start to his career at Bramall Lane; starting only four Championship fixtures and being substituted before half-time during United’s recent win over Bristol City as Paul Heckingbottom’s side entered the World Cup break ranked second in the table.

But the call-up for Saturday’s friendly should provide Khadra with a much-needed boost of confidence as he attempts to earn a regular place in United’s first choice eleven over the Christmas and New Year period.

He was picked after Mainz’s Jonathan Burkardt was forced to withdraw from the fixture, with a spokesperson for Antonio Di Salvo’s squad confirming the news via social media.

Khadra has been capped five times by his country and youth and under-21 level, with the last of those appearances coming when Germany visited South Yorkshire for a meeting with their English counterparts at United’s home stadium. His United team mates James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Rhian Brewster were also involved in that match after being picked by the Young Lions. Brewster, who scored a brace against the Italians five days earlier, is now being treated for a hamstring complaint while Doyle also missed United’s win over Cardiff City last weekend.

Born in Berlin, Khadra elected to represent Germany despite also qualifying for Lebanon where his parents lived before moving to Europe.

John Egan is also on international duty this week, with the Republic of Ireland, while Iliman Ndiaye and Adam Davies have travelled to Qatar with Senegal and Wales respectively.

