Sheffield United: Record-Breaker Billy Sharp is “leading from the front” says manager Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hailed Billy Sharp's influence at Bramall Lane after watching his captain and centre-forward become the leading scorer in English league football this century.

Sharp claimed his 17th goal of the season, and 220th since the year 2000, as United climbed to third in the Championship table following a 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The strike, following earlier efforts from David McGoldrick and Mark Duffy, saw Sharp surpass Rickie Lambert's record of 219 with the United marksman taking 109 games fewer to reach the landmark than his fomer Southampton team mate.

Describing Sharp's achievement as "excellent", Wilder said: "Billy leads from the front. He does what he does but he drives all of the other lads forward as well. He deserves all of the plaudits that come his way.

"His record speaks for itself. There's nothing more you can say about that. What I really like about it, though, is that you know he'll want more. Not only for himself but for the team as a whole as well."

Sharp, aged 32, has now netted five times in his last four appearances and was also involved in creating Duffy's goal after an equisite counter-attacking move.

Remarkably, given the demands of the festive fixture schedule, Wilder revealed Sharp suspected he might not start the meeting with Paul Cook's side as United's coaching staff investigated ways of preserving their squad's energy levels following wins over Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

"With the lads who aren't getting in at the moment, because they're all really good players as well, I think a few of the boys thought they might not be in from the off here," Wilder said. "Billy might have been thinking that. But before coming here, in training, all of the boys involved last time out showed me they really wanted to play again."

United's preparations for the trip to Greater Manchester were overshadowed by confusion surrounding the availability of Lee Evans, who joined Wigan on a 'loan to buy' agreement from the visitors earlier this term. The Wales international was forced to miss October's meeting between the two clubs, when Sharp claimed a hat-trick during a 4-2 victory, and United were convinced his move could not be processed in time for him to feature.

With Cook eventually forcing the paperwork through, which allowed Evans to take part, Wilder explained: "I always remember Peter Withe scoring against us twice for Birmingham City when we'd sent him on loan there in the Eighties.

"That's stuck with me, it's always been in my mind in situations like this. There was never any issue about us trying to stop Lee being involved if he was okay to play. I was just told that it wouldn't be able to get done in time."