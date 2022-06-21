Defender Baldock made his international debut for Greece recently, having finally seen his application for Greek citizenship approved after a lengthy process.

He has enjoyed a stellar start to life at the top level, with four straight wins, and that success with Gus Poyet’s side led to interest from Greek giants Olympiacos.

Baldock’s name was thought to be on a shortlist of potential new right-back recruits for Erythrolefki, who are owned by Evangelos Marinakis – who also has a controlling interest in Nottingham Forest.

But Olympiacos are close to announcing the signing of Huddersfield Town right-back Pipa, after returning with an improved bid for the 24-year-old Spaniard.

That should cool any interest in Baldock for now.

But United, considering the player’s newly-found international status, may be forced to re-assess his contract situation soon.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock has made his debut for Greece: Simon Bellis / Sportimage