Sheffield United received some positive news on the injury front last night after John Egan, their club captain, played 90 minutes for the Republic of Ireland in their 2-0 defeat against France. Egan had been a concern for the Blades after limping off during their draw with Everton after damaging his knee and ankle.

Egan trained with Stephen Kenny’s side before completing the full game against the reigning world champions, who won 2-0 in Paris to deal a further blow to Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s European Championships. Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram netted either side of half-time to leave Egan and Co. with just three points from their first four games - meaning Sunday’s clash with the Netherlands in Dublin could all but decide their fate.

Egan’s former Blades teammate Enda Stevens endured a difficult evening against Ousmane Dembele - to such an extent that he was replaced at half-time - while a fine Egan block denied Olivier Giroud, before the AC Milan forward was forced off with an injury after feeling the force of an Egan challenge.

Speaking in the build-up to the game, boss Kenny revealed that Egan had undergone “intensive treatment” over the week since limping off against Everton. “I think he knows his own body,” Kenny said in a press conference. “John’s the captain of Sheffield United and very proud so for him to come off - I don’t recall him doing that before. So for him to come off in a game like that, he was obviously struggling and he’s had to get intensive treatment over the week.”

United boss Paul Heckingbottom will be keeping a close eye on Sunday’s meeting with the Netherlands in the hope that Egan comes through unscathed ahead of the Blades’ trip to Tottenham Hotspur the following Saturday. Anel Ahmedhodzic and George Baldock are doubts after suffering hamstring and calf injuries respectively, with Baldock missing Greece’s 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands yesterday.

