Sheffield United recall promising youngster from non-league loan spell - and send another in his place
Sheffield United have recalled England U18 international Oliver Arblaster from his loan spell at Bradford (Park Avenue), sending his Bramall Lane teammate Frankie Maguire to West Yorkshire in his place.
Arblaster, who has been at the Blades for almost a decade and signed his first professional contract earlier this year, made his England U18s debut last month and will return to Bramall Lane, with Maguire going the other way.
Avenue boss Mark Bower said: “In his time with us, Oli has shown what an exceptional talent he is, and we hope his career has been helped by his time here with us. We wish him all the best.”
A statement from the club added: “The club have acted quickly to replace Oli, securing the services of another loanee from Sheffield United in the form of Francis Maguire.
“Another rising talent, we hope Francis can have a similar impact to Oli.”