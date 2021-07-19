Sheffield United ready raid for Premier League defender, West Ham face competition for £25m-rated striker

Slavisa Jokanovic's side have been linked with a host of players this summer, but are yet to bring in any new players. However, it must be noted the club have so far succeeded in keeping a number of their key talent despite suffering relegation last season.

Meanwhile, Blades skipper Billy Sharp is closing in on making his return, after missing the end of last season with injury, and his manager revealed: “They (the injured forwards) are working hard to get back and, the same as with everyone, I am pleased with their commitment.

“They (Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke) are out. Billy is closer and if things continue as they are, he will probably be the first (to feature).”

Elsewhere, ex-United trio Ravel Morrison, Richard Stearman and Phil Jagielka all featured for Derby County in a friendly against Manchester United yesterday afternoon, as they look to impress manager Wayne Rooney and secure contracts at Pride Park ahead of the new season.

The Rams are currently under a transfer embargo, meaning they can only sign free agents on one-year contracts, or players on half-season loan deals.

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Cherries want big bucks for star man Bournemouth are said to have set a whopping £35m asking price for their star winger Arnaut Danjuma. The West Ham United, Southampton and Villarreal are all believed to be keen on the 24-year-old, who scored 17 Championship goals last season. (The 72) Photo: Warren Little Buy photo

2. Blackpool could sign Embleton permanently Blackpool are said to be eager to sign midfielder Elliot Embleton on a permanent deal, after he impressed on loan from Sunderland last season. However, the two clubs are thought to be some way off agreeing a mutually agreeable fee. (The Sun) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Toffees to snap up Begovic Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic is closing in on a move to Everton, and is believed to have passed a medical. The 34-year-old, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan with AC Milan, will provide competition for current number one Jordan Pickford. (talkSPORT) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

4. Owls could move on Wildsmith for fresh option Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to move on goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, if they can find a suitable replacement this summer. The Owls academy product made 23 appearances for the club last season. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo