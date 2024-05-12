Sheffield United's miserable Premier League campaign will come to an end next weekend when the Blades take on Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder's side have struggled for traction throughout the campaign and after Saturday's loss at Everton, they sit eight points adrift at the foot of the division.

They'll be joined by Burnley in the Championship next season while Luton Town are now all but relegated after their loss at West Ham United on Saturday. The Blades have already started planning for life in the second tier, though, it seems and they are starting to be a linked with a host of names.

As the summer transfer window approaches, we round-up some of the biggest headlines out there.

Sheffield United are interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this summer, according to Alan Nixon. The Blades have struggled between the sticks this season, with Wes Foderingham and Ivo Grbic failing to show their best form.

As such, it is claimed United are keen on adding a new number one to their ranks and if the report is to be believed, it seems they have identified Patterson as a potential option. It is stated that the Blades are plotting an £8m bid for the Sunderland academy product and while Sunderland had hoped for more, they may be willing to sell.

Patterson made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats in what was his second season in the Championship as an established starter at the Stadium of Light, and while Sunderland have struggled for form, his performances have been a real positive.

The 23-year-old has one cap for England U21s under his belt and he'll be keen to kick on next season, whether that’s at Bramall Lane, Sunderland or elsewhere.

Kris Boyd expects John Lundstram to be part of what he believes to be a much-needed Rangers clear out this summer. The ex-Sheffield United man has been with Rangers since leaving Bramall Lane on a free transfer in 2021 and he has made 152 appearances for the club.

Remarkably, 52 of those outings have come this season with Lundstram playing a key role for the Glasgow side across a number of competitions. However, the midfielder was shown a costly red card in the title-deciding Old Firm derby against Celtic on Saturday and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Boyd expects him to go.

“I’ll be honest, yes there’s a Scottish Cup final a couple of weeks away but that will be the last time you see a lot of these players play against Celtic here in the league. There’s got to be a clear out, there’s got to be a fresh start," he told Sky Sports.

“Philippe Clement spoke in terms of there’s some (players) that can change his opinion in the next couple of weeks, but that’s going to be very difficult. Looking at it, Lundstram and Barisic are going to leave, a few others will go.