Sheffield United: Reading sack Paul Clement ahead of Blades match 

Reading have sacked manager Paul Clement ahead of their match against Sheffield United this weekend.

The Royals have had a poor start to the season and currently hover above the relegation zone in 21st place.

Clement was appointed in March and ensured Reading’s safety in the Championship with two wins and a draw on the final day against promoted Cardiff.

This season, the former Swansea City manager had only overseen five wins in 22 matches and are without a win in four games heading into this weekend’s match against Chris Wilder’s side.

A statement on the club website said: “We would like to thank Paul for his hard work during his time as manager of Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.

Paul Clement

“CEO Nigel Howe will now seek to swiftly identify and appoint a new manager who will fit the Reading mould, build a team which can deliver performances and results that will help us climb the Championship table and lead the club towards promotion in the future.”

Saturday’s match against Sheffield United is a late kick-off, at 5.30pm, and will be broadcast on Sky Sports.