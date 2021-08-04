Sheffield United reach loan decision on young talents

With a series of Steelphalt Academy graduates and development squad players making their first team debuts towards the end of last season, United are unlikely to be able to accommodate them all in Slavisa Jokanovic’s matchday squads next season.

Although some are expected to remain at Bramall Lane to continue their footballing education, coaching staff want as many as possible to experience regular competitive action.

Seriki, aged 19, is poised to join United’s sister club Beerschot on a temporary basis. Broadbent, aged 20, has been placed with AFC Rochdale for the forthcoming campaign after finishing the last one with the Belgians.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Femi Seriki of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Officials at United want to make more use of the network owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has established over the past couple of years after investing in the Antwerp based outfit and purchasing or creating teams in Dubai, India and France.

As well as being designed to exploit commercial opportunities, United believe it can help the likes of Broadbent and Seriki realise their potential.

Entitled ‘United World’, the project mirrors one at Manchester City who are also pursuing the same aims.

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, United play their first match under Jokanovic when Birmingham City visit South Yorkshire this weekend.