Sheffield United reach a decision over friendlies following Covid-19 issue

Although officials at Bramall Lane have refused to elaborate on the exact details, two members of the group which recently travelled to Spain are thought to have returned positive test results upon their return.

But unless Rovers or City also report cases of the coronavirus during the intervening period, United are still planning to travel to the Keepmoat Stadium a week tomorrow before completing their preparations for the new campaign by hosting Daniel Farke’s side.

Led by their club doctors, who were praised by Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder for their work at the height of the pandemic, United’s medical department are thought to have reviewed their social distancing and health protocols over the weekend. However, the investigation is believed to have concluded that the transmissions were unfortunate rather than the fault of those involved.

Sheffield United are due to play Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium

Relegated from the Premier League last term, Jokanovic had initially planned to take his team to Portugal for warm weather training. They based themselves in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol, when the rules governing international travel forced a change; beating Europa Point of nearby Gibraltar thanks to goals from John Egan, Lys Mousset and Tyler Smith.

Although they acknowledge the situation has complicated Jokanovic’s start to life in South Yorkshire, United denied a suggestion it has left their schedule ahead of next month’s meeting with Birmingham City in chaos.

After being confirmed as Wilder’s successor in May, Jokanovic officially took charge on July 1.