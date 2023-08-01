Sheffield United have wished Iliman Ndiaye well for the future after officially confirming his move to Marseille - and have vowed to support boss Paul Heckingbottom ahead of the season opener against Crystal Palace.

A United statement confirmed they have “reluctantly” accepted a bid from the French side for Ndiaye, who was offered “a new, lucrative contract”. As The Star reported earlier this week, United’s statement reported talks “were initially positive, but the club were unfortunately forced into negotiations with the French Ligue 1 outfit after the player himself expressed a desire to join his boyhood team.”

Ndiaye said an emotional goodbye to United in a statement this afternoon before official confirmation of the move later in the day. Heckingbottom is targeting two new players with the Ndiaye money and hopes to secure another breakthrough soon in his pursuit of Arsenal defender Auston Trusty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive officer, said: “Obviously, we wanted to keep Iliman, but unfortunately the player made it clear that he wanted to make the move happen, despite our best efforts to convince him to stay and play Premier League football. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.”