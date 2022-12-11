Where Sheffield United’s home attendance ranks in the Championship

Sheffield United solidified their place in the Championship top two with a narrow 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Billy Sharp scored the only goal of the match and netted for the first time since March.

The Blades have enjoyed some brilliant form on home turf, suffering only two defeats at Bramall Lane to Rotherham United and QPR. As they look to return to the Premier League after a two year absence, the Blades fans continue to bring some of the second tier’s best support - with Bramall Lane continuously being occupied by tens of thousands of the Sheffield United faithful.

With the Blades almost halfway through the 2022/23 season, we take a look at their home attendance so far and how it compares to their Championship rivals.

1. Luton Town Capacity: 10,226. Average attendance: 9,786 Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Capacity: 16,220. Average attendance: 11,686 Photo Sales

3. Wigan Athletic Capacity: 25,133. Average attendance: 11,772 Photo Sales

4. Reading Capacity: 24,161. Average attendance: 13,060 Photo Sales