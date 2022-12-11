News you can trust since 1887
Where Sheffield United rank in attendance table compared to Sunderland & Burnley - and photos of passionate fans

Where Sheffield United’s home attendance ranks in the Championship

By Molly Burke
1 minute ago

Sheffield United solidified their place in the Championship top two with a narrow 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Billy Sharp scored the only goal of the match and netted for the first time since March.

The Blades have enjoyed some brilliant form on home turf, suffering only two defeats at Bramall Lane to Rotherham United and QPR. As they look to return to the Premier League after a two year absence, the Blades fans continue to bring some of the second tier’s best support - with Bramall Lane continuously being occupied by tens of thousands of the Sheffield United faithful.

With the Blades almost halfway through the 2022/23 season, we take a look at their home attendance so far and how it compares to their Championship rivals.

1. Luton Town

Capacity: 10,226. Average attendance: 9,786

2. Blackpool

Capacity: 16,220. Average attendance: 11,686

3. Wigan Athletic

Capacity: 25,133. Average attendance: 11,772

4. Reading

Capacity: 24,161. Average attendance: 13,060

