Sheffield United: Rangers confirm deal for Blades target John Souttar

The Scotland international has signed a pre-contract agreement meaning he will join the Scottish champions in the sumer after finishing this season at Tynecastle.

Souttar has been one of United’s main targets as Paul Heckingbottom aims to bolster the centre of his defence.

Rangers’ Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, said of the signing: “We are really looking forward to John joining Rangers and continuing his development under Gio, our coaching and support staff.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United target John Souttar (right) has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers: Ross Parker / SNS Group

“John is a full Scotland international and has so much potential ahead for the coming years. I have really enjoyed getting to know John across all of our conversations so far and I can see how excited he and his family are to be joining Rangers. We are equally excited to welcome John to Ibrox.”

Blackburn Rovers had also been interested in Souttar whose borther plays for Stoke City.

The 25 year old had met with Heckingbottom prior to deciding on moving to Ibrox but clearly the lure of European football and medals was too much to turn down.

United have identified a number of potential targets as they attempt to address their problems at centre-half.

Heckingbottom revealed several alternatives, should the Heart of Midlothian defender move elsewhere, were also presented to him by recruitment specialists Paul Mitchell and Jared Dublin ahead of the transfer window.

One of those - James Hill - joined AFC Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town last week, after United’s Championship rivals agreed to pay £1m for his signature.

“It will be non-stop until the end of January,” said Heckingbottom, who was appointed in November. “We started early on. I tried to get up to speed, speaking to the squads and Mitch and Jared.

“A lot of work was done and a lot of conversations have been had. The easy bit is getting the targets.