Gordon reacted angrily to a comment aimed in his direction from the home section of the crowd at the MKM Stadium - with the visitors’ manager Paul Heckingbottom later confirming the young defender’s teammate Oliver Arblaster supported the 20-year-old’s version of events .

Nearly 13 weeks later, a spokesperson for the force tasked with trying to identify the alleged perpetrator and then bringing them to justice said: “We have heard back from the (investigating) officer and our enquiries are on-going.”

The incident involving Gordon, which took place during the second-half of a match United won 2-0, was also reported to referee Matt Donohue. After gathering statements from Gordon, Arblaster and others, the official then passed on a copy of his report to the Football Association. Gordon joined Boreham Wood on loan last month.

“When the lads were warming up, there were allegations of racist abuse,” Heckingbottom noted at the time. “The boys heard these and reported them. We’ve just been in with the officials now and they’ll follow the process. We reported it properly. Matt was great and showed good empathy for Kyron.”

“It is disappointing,” Heckingbottom added. “We are talking about two young players here. There’s no place for it, both in football or in life. I am not speaking badly about Hull supporters here, I am thinking about football in general. It’s something that needs addressing and addressing properly.”

