Sheffield United: QPR's attacking threat includes the player former boss Chris Wilder wanted to sign
Queens Park Rangers will pose a serious test of Sheffield United’s defensive capabilities, manager Paul Heckingbottom has conceded, as his team attempts to become only the second Championship team since March to prevent the Londoners from scoring.
United enter tomorrow’s game on the back of a three match winning streak, with two of those victories coming since Heckingbottom’s appointment last month.
But speaking ahead of the meeting with Mark Warburton’s side, the 44-year-old conceded their latest opponents, who had hit the target in all of their last 31 league games before being shut-out by Stoke City seven days ago, are eminently capable of ending that run.
“QPR are dangerous all over,” Heckingbottom said. “They are a very attacking team. They’ve got creativity, their centre-backs get involved in going forward and they’ve got some really good finishers.”
Charlie Austin, Chris Willock and the on-loan Andre Gray are among the forwards at the visitors’ disposal. Gray, who moved to west London from Watford, was once a target of Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder before he was unable to secure enough funding to land the former Burnley marksman.
Austin also enjoyed a spell at Turf Moor earlier in his career, before beginning his first spell with QPR and then earning a move to Southampton. Willock joined Portuguese giants Benfica after progressing through Arsenal’s youth system and claimed three goals and three assists last month.
Suggesting that cutting off the supply line to Warburton’s strikers has featured prominently on United’s agenda during training, Heckingbottom said: “There’s the creativity of Ilias Chair and Willock can run in behind.”