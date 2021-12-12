United enter tomorrow’s game on the back of a three match winning streak, with two of those victories coming since Heckingbottom’s appointment last month.

But speaking ahead of the meeting with Mark Warburton’s side, the 44-year-old conceded their latest opponents, who had hit the target in all of their last 31 league games before being shut-out by Stoke City seven days ago, are eminently capable of ending that run.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers was a target for former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

“QPR are dangerous all over,” Heckingbottom said. “They are a very attacking team. They’ve got creativity, their centre-backs get involved in going forward and they’ve got some really good finishers.”

Charlie Austin, Chris Willock and the on-loan Andre Gray are among the forwards at the visitors’ disposal. Gray, who moved to west London from Watford, was once a target of Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder before he was unable to secure enough funding to land the former Burnley marksman.

Austin also enjoyed a spell at Turf Moor earlier in his career, before beginning his first spell with QPR and then earning a move to Southampton. Willock joined Portuguese giants Benfica after progressing through Arsenal’s youth system and claimed three goals and three assists last month.