Sheffield United ‘put down a huge marker with Brentford win’ says Blades star Ollie Norwood

Stand-in skipper Ollie Norwood believes Sheffield United put down a “huge marker” with their 3-2 victory at Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Norwood wore the captain’s armband with regular skipper Billy Sharp and deputy Leon Clarke both on the bench, and scored a stunning goal as United returned from the capital with all three points.

Clarke came on to score the winner which took United to within three points of leaders Norwich, and two of second-placed Leeds – who travel to Bramall Lane this weekend for what promises to be an intriguing Yorkshire derby.

And Norwood, the Northern Ireland international, said: “It was a huge win for us, a huge marker to put down.

"We keep talking about last Saturday and we won't forget about that as a group of players because we know it wasn't good enough and we let the fans down at Rotherham."

United attracted the wrath of their manager after the draw at the New York Stadium, with Norwood partially culpable for Jamie Proctor’s 92nd-minute equaliser for the hosts.

“We held our hands up and admitted we made mistakes, but it's about the reaction in football and the game couldn't come round quick enough for us,” Norwood added.

"We had the bit between our teeth and we've taken the first step to put things right.

"The gaffer told us in no uncertain that level of performance won't happen again, there were some choice words after the game at Rotherham, but it's the best dressing room I've been in as a player and we tell each other.

"We stick together and you can how much it means to everyone when Leon comes on and scores the winner."