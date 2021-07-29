Sheffield United "pulling out all the stops" to try and salvage friendly fixture following Covid-19 outbreak

In a sign of how desperate their new manager Slavisa Jokanovic is to arrange one last outing before the start of the Championship season, United have let it be known they are even willing to play on Sunday night rather than the Saturday 3pm slot which had been earmarked for the clash with City.

Burnley are also among a number of clubs whose schedules have been affected by the pandemic, with Nottingham Forest announcing they can not fulfil their fixture against Sean Dyche’s side for similar reasons.

Privately, United hope one of those sides who also face being left without a game will agree to face them.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and get something sorted out,” a United spokesperson told The Star. “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes because the gaffer wants to have one last run through before the first match proper.

“On top of that, everyone else wants to run through what will happen at the ground on the first day back.”

“Clearly, we’d rather be playing at the same time as we’d originally arranged,” they added. “But if someone comes back to us and says they can only do it at 11.30am on a Sunday morning then so be it."