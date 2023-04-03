Ismaila Coulibaly should view his first senior call-up for Mali as a sign of the progress he is making since returning to Sheffield United, manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, after admitting he personally congratulated the midfielder on making the Africans’ squad.

Coulibaly claimed his debut cap after being introduced as a substitute during last week’s defeat by Gambia, replacing Salernitana’s Lassana Coulibaly with a little over a quarter-of-an-hour remaining. The achievement came only two months after he broke into United’s starting eleven, having spent two seasons on loan with their Belgian sister club Beerschot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke with Izzy and asked him where his cap was,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “He said it was at home and that he felt very proud. That was great to hear and so he should be. Izzy should look at it as an indication of how he is developing and improving. Getting that shout was a great moment for him and we were all delighted to see him receive it.”

Despite spending most of the campaign on the periphery of United’s matchday plans, Coulibaly has been reassured by coaching staff that they remain committed to developing his talents. Although his contract is set to expire this summer, it was intriguing to hear Heckingbottom outline how his career could unfold next term - suggesting that officials at Bramall Lane will either trigger any extension clause within his present deal or attempt to secure a fresh work permit. His appearance for Mali could turn out to be crucial when it comes to the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were with Izzy when the notice came through that he would be going away,” Heckingbottom continued. “It was really nice to be there, to be able to tell him and see his reaction.”

Aged 22, Coulibaly joined United from Sarpsborg three years ago following a recommendation by former director Jan van Winckel. Immediately dispatched to Antwerp before being recalled following their relegation from the Jupiler Pro League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismaila Coulibaly of Sheffield United (left) with Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Izzy had an injury during his second season out there, which obviously wasn’t ideal,” Heckingbottom said. “Then he picked one up here which slowed down what he was trying to do.

“I totally understand at his age that he needs football and that he’ll want football. So we’ll see where we are in the summer during pre-season and what the possibilities are. If it’s not here then we’ll look to get him some of that elsewhere, to bring him on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulibaly’s next outing for Mali could come in June when they continue their attempt to qualify for the next African Cup of Nations with a game against Congo. Eric Chelle’s men are then scheduled to face South Sudan in September, by which time United will hope to be competing at Premier League level. Chelle was born in the Ivory Coast but represented Mali at international level.

“Iazzy has been working really hard, he is really pushing himself and what has happened is a reward for that work,” Heckingbottom said. “It should really encourage him and remind him what is possible if he continues as he is.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad