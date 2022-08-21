Sheffield United promotion rivals weakened in attack after £25million sale

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ismaila Sarr is to leave Watford for Aston Villa, for a fee of £25million according to multiple reports.

Sarr, who played and impressed against United for the Hornets on the opening week of the new Championship season, had been seen as a potentially important member of Watford’s squad if they were to make a swift return to the top flight following last season’s relegation.

Ismaila Sarr, in action for Watford against Sheffield United, is movng to Aston Villa. Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

However, with a number of teams having shown an interest in the Senegalese, it became ever more likely that Sarr would leave Vicarage Road.

Villa have won that particular battle, with Watford now expected to make a move for a fresh face in their forward line before the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

Sarr has played in three of the Hornets’ five Championship matches so far this season, including that 1-0 victory over the Blades, scoring once in a draw with West Brom. The 24-year-old hasn’t featured in the last two games – draws with Birmingham and Preston.