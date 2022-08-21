Sheffield United promotion rivals weakened in attack after £25million sale
One of Sheffield United’s expected promotion rivals have had their attack blunted after selling one of their prized assets.
Ismaila Sarr is to leave Watford for Aston Villa, for a fee of £25million according to multiple reports.
Sarr, who played and impressed against United for the Hornets on the opening week of the new Championship season, had been seen as a potentially important member of Watford’s squad if they were to make a swift return to the top flight following last season’s relegation.
Most Popular
-
1
Oli McBurnie's heartfelt message to "special" Sheffield United fans after victory over Blackburn
-
2
Liverpool eye Sheffield United star as Sheffield Wednesday continue negotiations
-
3
Mallik Wilks: Sheffield Wednesday target hands in transfer request as Hull City exit draws closer
-
4
Bolton Wanderers boss offers honest take on Sheffield Wednesday defeat
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday closing in on tenth summer signing – could make training early this week
However, with a number of teams having shown an interest in the Senegalese, it became ever more likely that Sarr would leave Vicarage Road.
Villa have won that particular battle, with Watford now expected to make a move for a fresh face in their forward line before the transfer deadline at the end of this month.
Sarr has played in three of the Hornets’ five Championship matches so far this season, including that 1-0 victory over the Blades, scoring once in a draw with West Brom. The 24-year-old hasn’t featured in the last two games – draws with Birmingham and Preston.
Watford are unbeaten in the league since dropping down but they have drawn three times.