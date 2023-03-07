Blades’ promotion rivals make huge managerial call soon after Bramall Lane defeat

Sheffield United’s promotion rivals Watford are looking for their latest manager after making the decision to sack Slaven Bilic after just six months in charge.

The Croatian, 54, was relieved of his duties this afternoon. His side lost 1-0 at Bramall Lane recently with Watford, who have won just three matches since Christmas, sitting ninth in the Championship.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said technical director Ben Manga.

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”