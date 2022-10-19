Sheffield United promotion rivals face huge blow as manager set to leave for Premier League

Wolves are reportedly contacting QPR to speak to manager Michael Beale with a view towards replacing Bruno Lage who was relieved of his post earlier this month.

Beale only took charge of the Rs in the summer and has presided over just 14 league games, however it is understood that a release cause was written into his contract to allow him to speak with another higher level club should an approach be made.

Rangers are currently sixth in the Championship, four points off the top but having played at least one game fewer than those teams above them.

They picked up seven wins, including one at Bramall Lane where they beat United 1-0.

Beale had been due to lead his side to face Cardiff at Loftus Road on Wednesday night but it is understood he won’t now be on the sidelines for that match.