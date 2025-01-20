Sheffield United's eye-catching promotion odds vs Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland & Middlesbrough as final Championship table predicted

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT

Sheffield United climbed back into the automatic promotion places following Saturday’s win against Norwich City.

Sheffield United’s table-topping spell was short-lived but few will complain at starting a new week in the automatic promotion places. Chris Wilder’s side did their job on Saturday, beating Norwich City 2-0 thanks to a Harrison Burrows brace either side of half-time.

Leeds United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday pushed United down into second but, more importantly in the promotion picture, they now sit two points clear of third-placed Burnley. The Blades have bounced back from a tricky festive period to win back-to-back games, cementing their status as serious top-two contenders.

United have long been fancied to enjoy an instant return to the Premier League and following the weekend’s action, their bookmakers’ odds have shortened significantly. Take a look below to see how heavily fancied they are.

Promotion odds: 2500/1 (Bet365)

1. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds: 2500/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

2. Portsmouth

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

3. Luton Town

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 750/1 (Bet365)

4. Hull City

Promotion odds: 750/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

