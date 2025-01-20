Sheffield United’s table-topping spell was short-lived but few will complain at starting a new week in the automatic promotion places. Chris Wilder’s side did their job on Saturday, beating Norwich City 2-0 thanks to a Harrison Burrows brace either side of half-time.

Leeds United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday pushed United down into second but, more importantly in the promotion picture, they now sit two points clear of third-placed Burnley. The Blades have bounced back from a tricky festive period to win back-to-back games, cementing their status as serious top-two contenders.