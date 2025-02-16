Sheffield United can now call themselves Championship leaders after going top following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Luton Town. The Blades were made to wait for Anel Ahmedhodzic’s 79th-minute winner but took three points nonetheless, with a fourth straight win sending them above Leeds United who host Sunderland on Monday night.

Burnley’s 0-0 draw at Preston - an 11th goalless stalemate of their campaign - allowed United to increase the gap on third place, which is arguably more important than going top. Chris Wilder’s side are now five clear of the Clarets and eight ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland.