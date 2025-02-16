Sheffield United's promising promotion odds as bookies' new predicted final Championship table reacts to Burnley, Leeds United & Sunderland twists

Sheffield United cemented their Championship promotion credentials with victory at Luton Town on Saturday.

Sheffield United can now call themselves Championship leaders after going top following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Luton Town. The Blades were made to wait for Anel Ahmedhodzic’s 79th-minute winner but took three points nonetheless, with a fourth straight win sending them above Leeds United who host Sunderland on Monday night.

Burnley’s 0-0 draw at Preston - an 11th goalless stalemate of their campaign - allowed United to increase the gap on third place, which is arguably more important than going top. Chris Wilder’s side are now five clear of the Clarets and eight ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland.

Leeds could reclaim top spot on Monday but regardless, United have enjoyed a significant boost to their promotion hopes this weekend - and the updated bookies’ odds show it. Scroll down to see how the Blades’ chances have improved following Saturday’s win.

Relegation odds: 1-5.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-5. Photo: Cameron Howard

Relegation odds: 11-10 (4-7 with one firm).

2. 23rd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10 (4-7 with one firm). Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 11-10.

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

