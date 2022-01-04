Sheffield United: Promotion hopefuls press ahead with their pursuit of promising talent

Notts County are continuing to express their interest in signing Sheffield United’s Zak Brunt following the completion of his loan spell with Southend.

By James Shield
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:00 pm

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances since moving to Roots Hall earlier this season, alongside his United colleague Kacper Lopata.

Although Kevin Maher’s side are hopeful of retaining both, even though Lopata is receiving treatment for a knee injury, County are understood to have made a tentative approach for Brunt’s services as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the National League campaign.

Unlike Southend, who are battling against relegation following a difficult few months off the pitch, Ian Burchnall’s men are battling for promotion back to the English Football League after climbing to sixth in the table. Maher’s team are 20th.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Zak Brunt, Kyron Gordon and Kacer Lopata in Carbao Cup action for Sheffield United earlier this season Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brunt spent time with both Manchester United and Manchester City during his youth career, before returning to Bramall Lane following spells with Derby County and Matlock Town.

He was also offered a contract by Atletico Madrid but was unable to join the Spaniards due to FIFA regulations governing the movement of young players.

If Brunt does leave Essex, Maher views United’s Harrison Neal as an alternative option having been alerted to his talent by his assistant Darren Currie. The nephew of United legend Tony Currie, he enjoyed a spell in co-charge of Bramall Lane’s development squad towards the end of last term when Paul Heckingbottom, who was appointed on a permanent basis following Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure in November, was placed in caretaker control.

Zak BruntNotts CountySouthendPaul Heckingbottom