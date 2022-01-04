Sheffield United: Promotion hopefuls press ahead with their pursuit of promising talent
Notts County are continuing to express their interest in signing Sheffield United’s Zak Brunt following the completion of his loan spell with Southend.
The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances since moving to Roots Hall earlier this season, alongside his United colleague Kacper Lopata.
Although Kevin Maher’s side are hopeful of retaining both, even though Lopata is receiving treatment for a knee injury, County are understood to have made a tentative approach for Brunt’s services as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the National League campaign.
Unlike Southend, who are battling against relegation following a difficult few months off the pitch, Ian Burchnall’s men are battling for promotion back to the English Football League after climbing to sixth in the table. Maher’s team are 20th.
Brunt spent time with both Manchester United and Manchester City during his youth career, before returning to Bramall Lane following spells with Derby County and Matlock Town.
He was also offered a contract by Atletico Madrid but was unable to join the Spaniards due to FIFA regulations governing the movement of young players.
If Brunt does leave Essex, Maher views United’s Harrison Neal as an alternative option having been alerted to his talent by his assistant Darren Currie. The nephew of United legend Tony Currie, he enjoyed a spell in co-charge of Bramall Lane’s development squad towards the end of last term when Paul Heckingbottom, who was appointed on a permanent basis following Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure in November, was placed in caretaker control.