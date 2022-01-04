The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances since moving to Roots Hall earlier this season, alongside his United colleague Kacper Lopata.

Although Kevin Maher’s side are hopeful of retaining both, even though Lopata is receiving treatment for a knee injury, County are understood to have made a tentative approach for Brunt’s services as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the National League campaign.

Unlike Southend, who are battling against relegation following a difficult few months off the pitch, Ian Burchnall’s men are battling for promotion back to the English Football League after climbing to sixth in the table. Maher’s team are 20th.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Brunt, Kyron Gordon and Kacer Lopata in Carbao Cup action for Sheffield United earlier this season Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brunt spent time with both Manchester United and Manchester City during his youth career, before returning to Bramall Lane following spells with Derby County and Matlock Town.

He was also offered a contract by Atletico Madrid but was unable to join the Spaniards due to FIFA regulations governing the movement of young players.