Sheffield United promotion hero sends message after injury nightmare cuts career short at 31

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:58 BST

Caolan Lavery, the striker who helped Sheffield United to their iconic League One title win back in 2016/17, has been forced to hang up his boots at just 31 years of age because of a knee injury. The forward joined United in 2016 after turning down a new contract from their city rivals Wednesday and played 36 times for the Blades in all.

Lavery also experienced football in this region with Rotherham United, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers, who became the final club of his career after he sustained a knee injury last February. He was released by Rovers at the end of last season and has now called time on his career, which also saw him represent Canada at U17 level and Northern Ireland U21s.

Posting on social media, Lavery wrote: “Well, the time has come for me to hang up my boots. Due to the knee injury I sustained back in February 2023, my surgeon has advised me to cease playing professional football. I did everything in my power to try and get back to doing what I love. “Thank you to everyone who has been there along the way. The good times and the bad have made me into the person I am today. Good luck to all the boys with their upcoming season and careers.”

