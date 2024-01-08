Sheffield United promotion hero explains decision to call time on career after spell at seventh-tier club
Sheffield United promotion hero James Hanson has called time on his playing career, at the age of 36. Hanson, who helped United win the League One title in 2016/17 after signing from Bradford City, announced his retirement after a spell at seventh-tier Worksop Town.
Hanson was signed as a mid-season option for the Blades during their historic 100-points League One season and also won promotion with Bradford City during his time in West Yorkshire, helping the Bantams reach the League Cup final in the same season as a League Two side.
Explaining his decision to hang up his boots, Hanson said: “I have been ready for the last three or four months. “I have struggled with injuries this season and my kids are growing up now and are doing activities on a weekend, so I want to invest my time into them. I have been playing men’s football since I was 16 and I have had the best part of 20 years which has eventually taken its toll.
"I feel that it is the right decision, and I am looking forward to having some much-needed time off at the weekends and spending time with my family. There are a lot of proud moments and a lot of ups and downs, which you’re going to get over a long career. I just want to take time out to thank each and every club that I have played for and all the players and the staff that I have come across.”
Worksop boss Craig Parry added: “When you sign a player that has played the number of games that he has, you can be a little weary of whether they’re going to fully apply themselves or if the buzz is there still for them. But from the very first minute that I met ‘Big Jim’, I knew we’d get on and he’d be a pleasure to manage. “He’s a proper human being, a proper player, and a good man and he’s had an unbelievable career. The time that he’s been with us he’s been exceptional both on and off the pitch and taking my manager’s cap off, I hope we’re friends for life, because he’s a brilliant man. I hope he looks back on the career he’s had with pride and that he’s proud of what he’s achieved at Worksop Town.”