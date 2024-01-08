James Hanson and Jay O'Shea pictured signing for Sheffield United with boss Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United promotion hero James Hanson has called time on his playing career, at the age of 36. Hanson, who helped United win the League One title in 2016/17 after signing from Bradford City, announced his retirement after a spell at seventh-tier Worksop Town.

Hanson was signed as a mid-season option for the Blades during their historic 100-points League One season and also won promotion with Bradford City during his time in West Yorkshire, helping the Bantams reach the League Cup final in the same season as a League Two side.

Explaining his decision to hang up his boots, Hanson said: “I have been ready for the last three or four months. “I have struggled with injuries this season and my kids are growing up now and are doing activities on a weekend, so I want to invest my time into them. I have been playing men’s football since I was 16 and I have had the best part of 20 years which has eventually taken its toll.

"I feel that it is the right decision, and I am looking forward to having some much-needed time off at the weekends and spending time with my family. There are a lot of proud moments and a lot of ups and downs, which you’re going to get over a long career. I just want to take time out to thank each and every club that I have played for and all the players and the staff that I have come across.”