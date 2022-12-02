Despite entering the World Cup break second in the table, United have been without the likes of Sander Berge, Max Lowe and Tommy Doyle for long periods of the campaign so far while Oli McBurnie and George Baldock have been forced to play through fitness issues.

Lowe and Berge, who have not featured since September and October respectively, are understood to have made significant progress in recent weeks. And Heckingbottom has confirmed their availability will enable United to attack games more emphatically and provide greater tactical flexibility during the remainder of the season.

“The most frustrating thing has been feeling like your hands are tied at times during matches,” Heckingbottom admitted. “I mean that with no disrespect whatsoever to the lads who have been on the bench, because they’re all really good players. But the more of those you have at your disposal, the better. One of the things I like to do is be positive and make changes. Getting these lads back mean we will be able to do that.”

After facing Town, United then travel to Wigan Athletic and Blackpool with a home game against Coventry City sandwiched in between. They contest their first fixture of 2023 at Queens Park Rangers on January 2nd.

“Every week is different, because you prepare for differences in the opposition,” Heckingbottom said. “Getting people back means we can do so more effectively.”

