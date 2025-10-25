Daniel Jebbison makes Sheffield United admission after first half chant in Preston comeback

By George Smith
Published 25th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Daniel Jebbison scored the winner for Preston North End against Sheffield United.placeholder image
Daniel Jebbison scored the winner for Preston North End against Sheffield United. | Getty Images
Daniel Jebbison came back to haunt Sheffield United by scoring the winner for Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday night.

Striker Daniel Jebbison admitted he has “a lot of respect” for former club Sheffield United after he scored the winner in Preston North End’s 3-2 win over the Blades at Deepdale on Friday night.

After United stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes via goals from Andre Brooks and Callum O’Hare, Jebbison was taunted by the travelling Blades supporters, who chanted by asking him what the score was.

However, United supporters were a little premature with their chanting as North End rallied and staged an impressive comeback to secure all three points, with Lewis Dobbin changing the landscape of the game right on the stroke of half-time.

North End levelled proceedings immediately after the break, drawing level via a Japhet Tanganga own-goal, before Jebbison headed home the winner with 58 minutes on the clock, helping Paul Heckingbottom’s team secure their first come-from-behind Championship victory since April last year.

Asked about the light-hearted chant that was aimed at him by the Blades faithful during the first half, Jebbison admitted he saw the funny side to it all, insisting he owes a lot to the Bramall Lane outfit.

Jebbison reflects on first half chant

“That’s football though, I was expecting it and I have a lot of respect for the club - they helped me through my development,” said Jebbison, as quoted by the Lancashire Post. “It's nothing personal to me.

“I love the fans still, even though they say stuff like that it's OK. They (North End fans) flipped it around kind of back at them, didn't they?

“So that was funny, but I'm happy, I'm happy man. I really like the fans here, it's a great stadium as well. It's good up here, I like it.”

