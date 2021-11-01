Sheffield United press conference updates from Slavisa Jokanovic and Ben Osborn ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sheffield United's Ben Osborn used to play for Nottingham Forest: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The former Forest man joined his manager to preview the Blades’ City Ground clash, as they look to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Blackpool at Bramall Lane.

Manager Jokanovic says that United can not blame their experiences in the Premier League last season for the lack of confidence and match-craft which is undermining his team’s bid to make an immediate return.

Appointed in the wake of a catastrophic campaign, which saw United surrender top-flight status with six matches to spare, the presence of a manager who has twice won promotion from the Championship has so far failed to help them exorcise those ghosts - with last weekend’s defeat by Blackpool leaving the club 17th in the table ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Nottingham Forest.

Although losing a game they had controlled for long periods was a source of “huge disappointment” for Jokanovic, the Serb was even more concerned by the sight of United’s players once again losing their form and self-belief after Keshi Anderson’s 76th minute goal proved enough to settle the contest.