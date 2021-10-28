Sheffield United: Press conference updates from Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Blackpool clash
Slavisa Jokanovic and midfielder John Fleck face the media this afternoon to preview Sheffield United’s clash with Blackpool this weekend.
We’ll have an update on the fitness of Lys Mousset, the striker going off with a calf complaint after scoring twice in the victory at Barnsley.
Keep up to date with all the key themes in our live blog, and all the other big news coming out of Bramall Lane.
Blades pre-Blackpool press conference
Last updated: Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 12:46
“Game’s gone” - United fans amazed as former loanee Ampadu shown ridiculous red card
Sheffield United fans have reacted incredulously on Twitter after Ethan Ampadu, their former loan defender, was shown a ridiculous red card for his loan club Venezia earlier this week.
Ampadu, who spent last season at Bramall Lane before returning to his parent club Chelsea after the Blades’ relegation, joined the Italian club in the summer and was shown red in their 2-1 defeat to Salernitana.
Footage of the red card later emerged on social media, with Ampadu reacting to pressure from Franck Ribéry with a perfectly-executed tackle with the outside of his left foot just outside his area.
Ribéry reacted thearatically and play continued for a few moments before the referee brought play back and showed the red card to a stunned Ampadu. Even more remarkably, the decision was upheld after a VAR review.
The advice Slavisa definitely won't be taking
Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager, has told his players to continue focusing on creating quality chances rather than simply taking pot-shots at goal.
The directive comes despite calls for them to adopt a more confrontational approach following a chequered start to the season which sees Jokanovic’s men prepare for Saturday’s game against Blackpool 14th in the Championship table.
Although he stressed he does not want United to over-elaborate when an opportunity to score presents itself, the Serb plans to ignore suggestions they should look to get the ball forward and gamble - insisting that showing attention to detail will eventually pay dividends.
“Sometimes, there are steps forwards and backwards as part of our profession,” Jokanovic said. “I am frustrated after some games. Sometimes, you don’t need to shoot 100 times to score a goal.
“Between 90 and 98 minutes, some negative things happen for us. Some good things, and some very good things, they also happen too.”
The one change Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic won't be making anytime soon
Good afternoon
