Sheffield United: Press conference updates from Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Blackpool clash

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager, has told his players to continue focusing on creating quality chances rather than simply taking pot-shots at goal.

The directive comes despite calls for them to adopt a more confrontational approach following a chequered start to the season which sees Jokanovic’s men prepare for Saturday’s game against Blackpool 14th in the Championship table.

Although he stressed he does not want United to over-elaborate when an opportunity to score presents itself, the Serb plans to ignore suggestions they should look to get the ball forward and gamble - insisting that showing attention to detail will eventually pay dividends.

“Sometimes, there are steps forwards and backwards as part of our profession,” Jokanovic said. “I am frustrated after some games. Sometimes, you don’t need to shoot 100 times to score a goal.

“Between 90 and 98 minutes, some negative things happen for us. Some good things, and some very good things, they also happen too.”