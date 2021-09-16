Sheffield United Press Conference: Team news and live updates from Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Hull City clash

After four points from two games since the international break, things are looking up for the Blades even despite letting slip a lead on Tuesday to draw with Preston.

Hull City are next up for United on Saturday and Slavisa Jokanovic has a few things to ponder regarding his team selection. Sander Berge came off the bench on Tuesday and scored to put himself back in the frame for a start, while Ben Davies is likely to return from injury and there’s hope that Ben Osborn has recovered from a bug he picked up at the weekend which ruled him out of the North End match.

Hull, meanwhile haven’t won since the opening day and are clearly struggling for goals, too - their fans are yet to see the Tigers score in the league at home this season.