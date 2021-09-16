Sheffield United Press Conference: Team news and live updates from Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Hull City clash
It’s press conference day at Shirecliffe as Sheffield United prepare to head to Hull City on Saturday and hopefully build some momentum after a decent week at Bramall Lane.
The Blades will take on a struggling Hull City side who are desperate for goals having not scored in the Championship since racking up four against Preston on the opening day, while United certainly look like they’ve brought an end to that issue having fired in eight times in the past two games.
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is speaking to the media today before his side’s trip up the road where we will get the latest team news and his thoughts on United’s form since the international break.
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic was forced into fielding a side against Preston North End that he ideally wouldn’t have chosen off the back of Saturday’s emphatic win over Peterbrough United.
Sheffield United’s young attacking sensations continue to pull in the headlines after a memorable week in a red and white shirt.
It’s press conference day
After four points from two games since the international break, things are looking up for the Blades even despite letting slip a lead on Tuesday to draw with Preston.
Hull City are next up for United on Saturday and Slavisa Jokanovic has a few things to ponder regarding his team selection. Sander Berge came off the bench on Tuesday and scored to put himself back in the frame for a start, while Ben Davies is likely to return from injury and there’s hope that Ben Osborn has recovered from a bug he picked up at the weekend which ruled him out of the North End match.
Hull, meanwhile haven’t won since the opening day and are clearly struggling for goals, too - their fans are yet to see the Tigers score in the league at home this season.
We’ll be speaking with Jokanovic this afternoon and a member of the squad to gt the latest ahead of Saturday’s trip to East Yorkshire.