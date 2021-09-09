Sheffield United press conference LIVE: Updates from Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Peterborough United clash

The Blades are yet to pick up a win so far in the Championship but since their last match – a 0-0 draw to Luton Town – a few new faces have been added to the squad.

Conor Hourihane has joined on loan from Aston Villa and United headed down the road to Wolves to bring in another midfielder on a temporary contract in Morgan Gibbs-White.

And a new goalkeeper has joined, with Sweden’s Robin Olsen coming in from Roma, also on loan.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is speaking to the media ahead of the Blades match against Peterborough United. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Both Hourihane and Olsen have been on international duty with their respective countries and are expected to join up with their new team mates on Friday.

Peterborough head to Sheffield with one win under their belts – coming against Derby County – though aside from an opening day 3-0 loss to Luton, Posh have been unfortunate not to have picked up a few more points having lost a couple of tough games by the odd goal.