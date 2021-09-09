Sheffield United press conference LIVE: Updates from Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Peterborough United clash
Now that the international break is over is back to business in the Football League and Sheffield United return to action with a home clash against Peterborough United.
The Blades are yet to pick up a win so far in the Championship but since their last match – a 0-0 draw to Luton Town – a few new faces have been added to the squad.
Conor Hourihane has joined on loan from Aston Villa and United headed down the road to Wolves to bring in another midfielder on a temporary contract in Morgan Gibbs-White.
And a new goalkeeper has joined, with Sweden’s Robin Olsen coming in from Roma, also on loan.
Both Hourihane and Olsen have been on international duty with their respective countries and are expected to join up with their new team mates on Friday.
Peterborough head to Sheffield with one win under their belts – coming against Derby County – though aside from an opening day 3-0 loss to Luton, Posh have been unfortunate not to have picked up a few more points having lost a couple of tough games by the odd goal.
Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic is speaking to the media today to get a rundown on how his squad is looking ahead of the match...
On Peterborough
Expect a Championship team with energy, with long ball, waiting for counter-attacks. We need to be organised in defence. We need to be patient and attack the space when it comes. It will be a typical Championship game.
What I need is for the players to be more relaxed, more calm and make better decisions and have more trust.
McGoldrick still has a calf problm, Berge has missed the last ten days through Covid
I can’t give you an answer or not if he can play, as yet
In the next 21 days we will play seven ganes. We will 100% play different players. It’s not about the best XI. It’s about the whole squad. Of course it’s important for individuals to be ready.
On the transfer strategy this summer
Can be better, can be worse. All coaches prefer permenent signings. Some players we had intention to sign we didn’t finsih the job. We have broght some quality in who will give us different options. What I prefer is not important right now, who we signed I agreed with the signings
On new players
I participated in everything - we brought in four new players, some young players, some experienced. It’s refreshed the team, given different options. They are a god team but we needed some improvements like all teams.
Slav’s here
I can be satisfied with a few new bodies. You can always do more or less but in general I am now focussed ondifferent things
What Slav has said to him
We had a good chat. He wants me to do what Ive been doing in pre-season, work harder, keep running forward and try to score and get assists.
On the team’s start
I’m suprised. Since Ive been here, the quality is brilliant - when we get that first win and more goals we’ll move up from there.
In the Championship you need points on the table. We need to do what the manager wants to do
What can fans expect
Energy on the pitch, running around, working hard. I hope I can bring goals and assits which is needed in the Championship. And a winning mentality, I love to win games