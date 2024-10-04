Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United preparing to face double European champion in Luton Town clash

Sheffield United could come up against a former Premier League and European champion tomorrow afternoon when Luton Town visit Bramall Lane. The Blades are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new campaign while Luton travel north having won just twice in the league this season.

Both sides dropped out of the Premier League last season but their fortunes have contrasted since, with United making a strong fist of an instant return to the top flight and Luton boss Rob Edwards facing questions over his future with his side just above the Championship relegation zone ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane.

Despite their struggles this season, though, Blades boss Chris Wilder is expecting a tough test against the Hatters. "I'm not looking at anything other than the Luton we've known,” the manager said. “From the times we came up against them in the Premier League last season, home and away, and the times before, both at Sheffield United and at other clubs. It’s always a hostile environment there and I’m sure that, if we set the tone on Saturday, our fans will reciprocate.”

The Hatters’ relegation last season saw them lose Ross Barkley to Aston Villa but they have replaced him with another left-field signing in former Chelsea and Liverpool man Victor Moses, who left Spartak Moscow in the summer after four years in Russia. At Chelsea Moses won the Premier League and twice lifted the Europa League, finishing as runner-up in the same competition while at Inter Milan.

Moses helped set up Luton’s winning goal against Wednesday last month and scored his first goal in Hatters colours on Friday in a 3-1 defeat to Plymouth. “We’re really pleased how positive he was and how at home he has looked straight away,” said boss Edwards. “I think he’s happy in life. He’s back home with his family, seeing the family more.

“I had a good chat with him and he’s happy, content and he’s really enjoying it here which is great. I think Vic’s in a place where he can play for longer no doubt about it. We’re in the position now where he’s still in his pre-season really so everyone’s got to bear that in mind as well. But he’s made two good impacts in two games, so I think we can begin to build his minutes up.”