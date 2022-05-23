23rd May 2022 - Championship rumours

The Championship’s new additions for the 2022/23 campaign were confirmed over the weekend, with Sunderland and Burnley set to join the English second tier.

The Black Cats comfortably beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in Saturday’s play-off finale, meaning they will join Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic in claiming promotion.

Meanwhile, victory for Leeds United and defeat for Burnley means the latter return to the Championship for the first time since 2016, suffering relegation alongside Norwich and Watford.

The Blades enjoyed wins against both teams in their most recent league meetings, scoring four and conceding zero all together.