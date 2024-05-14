A look at the latest news from around the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday and United begin preparations for next season.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will already have plans in progress for next season following their survival on the final day. The Owls impressed in the final weeks of the season and racked up enough points to secure a second consecutive campaign in the second tier.

Wednesday will be hoping for a more comfortable campaign next time around, but they will need to recruit well to ensure that fate. The same applies for Blades, although they will want to bounce back up. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the Owls and their second tier rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson ‘interest’

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are being linked with a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, according to a fresh report. The Sun say Blades are interested in the 24-year-old as they look to snap up a new goalkeeper ahead of next season.

The tricky part is that Patterson will cost around £8million, according to the report, although it’s added that the Blades are willing to bid that much to get a deal done. The keeper has only recently signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light, further complicating a deal.

O’Riley verdict

Former Rangers man Kenny Miller is backing Celtic star Matt O’Riley to move on amid reports of interest from Leeds United. He told TalkSPORT: “He was sensational on Saturday. It pains you to say it, but you have got to enjoy seeing a football player like that in our country. He has just grown since he came into the Celtic team. He is so easy on the eye.