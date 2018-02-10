Sheffield United: Premier League champions Chelsea keep Chris Wilder in the loop

Sheffield United liaised closely with Chelsea when on-loan goalkeeper Jamal Blackman returned to London for treatment on his injured groin, Chris Wilder revealed last night.

Blackman is expected to start today’s game against Leeds after resuming work at Bramall Lane on Thursday following a three week absence.

Jamal Blackman is expected to face Leeds

The 24-year-old, who is scheduled to remain with United at the end of the season, has made 20 appearances for United so far this term and Wilder said: “The physios have been in contact and Darren (Ward) has been in contact with their goalkeeping coach. It was disappointing that we lost Jamal in training, it always is when that happens, a training injury. He’s quickly recovered and we knew he’d come through.

“We’ve been in contact with them all the way through about what’s been going on and how Jamal is progressing.”

Blackman was diagnosed with the problem on the eve of United’s visit to Norwich City and, given the facilities available at Chelsea’s base in Cobham, Wilder agreed it made sense for his rehabilitation to take place there. Although his recovery is timely - Simon Moore will miss the match through suspension after being sent-off during the defeat at Wolves - Jake Eastwood will face Leeds if there are any concerns about Blackman’s fitness.

“We’ll look at him and if there’s no reaction on Saturday morning, we’ll flip it,” Wilder said. “We’ll give him every opportunity of being available. But if he’s not okay, then we’ve got no problems whatsoever about Jake. He’s a very good goalkeeper in his own right, part of a strong goalkeeping department.”