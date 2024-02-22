Chris Wilder will have been wrestling with a number of dilemmas for Sheffield United's trip to Wolves on Sunday, after last weekend's humbling at home to Brighton. The Blades shipped five for the third successive home game and missed the chance to climb off the bottom of the Premier League table.

They may get the chance to do so again this weekend, depending on Burnley's result at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, but United also have to get their own house in order if they are to stand a chance of surviving in the top-flight this season. Mason Holgate will be unavailable after being sent off last weekend but Ivo Grbic is available again, giving Wilder a decision to make with his goalkeepers.

With that in mind we tasked our man to step into his shoes and select the side he would send out at Molineux - has he got it just about right or what would you do differently?

1 . Ivo Grbic One of the tough decisions Wilder has to grapple with this week. Wes Foderingham shipped five last weekend but only one could be attributed to him, at worst, and much of the blame lay in front of him. But Grbic was signed as the No.1 and a 5-0 defeat leaves you thinking that a change may be made

2 . Jayden Bogle George Baldock is back on the grass in training and his return will give Wilder a welcome headache but whilever he remains sidelined it's Bogle's shirt. Had a tough time against Mitoma last weekend and will be keen to make amends

3 . Anel Ahmedhodžić I'm sticking with the 3-5-2 shape United have returned to in the last couple of games and with Mason Holgate suspended it means a slight shift for the captain's role, back to the right of the back three