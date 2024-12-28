Sheffield United ’s already-stretched squad suffered a further blow earlier this week when defender Harry Souttar limped out of the Boxing Day defeat to Burnley with a serious-looking injury. Boss Chris Wilder admitted afterwards that it didn’t look good for the Leicester loanee, with tests and scans pencilled in to discover the extent of the damage.

In total eight players are either doubts or definite absentees for Sunday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion, with the Blades looking to bounce back quickly from their first home defeat of the season with another Bramall Lane clash. We tasked our man to select the side he thinks will face the managerless Baggies - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?