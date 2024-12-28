Sheffield United’s already-stretched squad suffered a further blow earlier this week when defender Harry Souttar limped out of the Boxing Day defeat to Burnley with a serious-looking injury. Boss Chris Wilder admitted afterwards that it didn’t look good for the Leicester loanee, with tests and scans pencilled in to discover the extent of the damage.
In total eight players are either doubts or definite absentees for Sunday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion, with the Blades looking to bounce back quickly from their first home defeat of the season with another Bramall Lane clash. We tasked our man to select the side he thinks will face the managerless Baggies - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
The clean sheet run is over at Bramall Lane but now it’s about focusing on the future and United have a superb young goalkeeper with a bright one ahead of him Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Alfie Gilchrist
Ideally Femi Seriki would offer a challenge but with the youngster struggling with a calf injury recently it’s Gilchrist’s place | Sportimage
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
United are waiting for the result of scans on Harry Souttar’s injury to find out its severity but he’s almost certain to miss this one, meaning a return for Ahmedhodžić on the right of defence Photo: Getty Images
4. Jack Robinson
The skipper has seized his chance since coming back into the side and with Souttar out he and Ahmedhodžić are the only two senior and fit centre-halves Photo: Richard Sellers
