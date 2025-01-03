Changes, new Rhian role and digging deep - Sheffield United predicted XI v Watford

Sheffield United’s squad is already running on fumes but many of their players will have to dig deep again for tomorrow’s trip to Watford. There are a number of Chris Wilder’s players who could do with a rest to avoid fatigue or injury but a number of absentees are limiting his options severely.
With no help on the horizon in the transfer window United must try and get through this game before a two-week break ahead of their next Championship outing. We tasked our man to scratch his brain and select a side to send out against the Hornets - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Bizarrely questioned by a minority of supporters after conceding a couple of goals he could do little about at Sunderland but the vast majority realise how special a goalkeeper United have on their hands Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Alfie Gilchrist
Withdrawn at Sunderland and has had an injury issue of late but unless Femi Seriki is finally back it looks like the Chelsea loanee will have to dig deep and go again | Getty Images
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
Beaten a little too easily for Sunderland’s second goal, although you have to give the striker credit as well, but redeemed himself with a stunning last-ditch challenge in the second half Photo: Getty Images
4. Jack Robinson
Will have been more disappointed than anyone after his error led to Sunderland’s opener in midweek but he’s experienced enough to put it behind him | PA
