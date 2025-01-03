Changes, new Rhian role and digging deep - Sheffield United predicted XI v Watford

Sheffield United’s squad is already running on fumes but many of their players will have to dig deep again for tomorrow’s trip to Watford. There are a number of Chris Wilder’s players who could do with a rest to avoid fatigue or injury but a number of absentees are limiting his options severely.

With no help on the horizon in the transfer window United must try and get through this game before a two-week break ahead of their next Championship outing. We tasked our man to scratch his brain and select a side to send out against the Hornets - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?