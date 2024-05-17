It will be an emotional afternoon at Bramall Lane on Sunday as a host of Sheffield United stalwarts wave farewell to the Blades ahead of being released. Chris Basham and George Baldock have both played their last game for the Blades and Wes Foderingham, Ollie Norwood and Max Lowe will hope for one last appearance ahead of the next step in their careers.
Boss Chris Wilder is hoping that his side can sign off on a high against the Premier League giants ahead of next season’s promotion attempt in the Championship, with a busy summer awaiting in the transfer market. For one final time this season we tasked our man with stepping into Wilder’s shoes and selecting the side he would send out against Spurs - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?
1. Wes Foderingham
The United goalkeeper is expected to make his final appearance in United colours ahead of his release in the summer. He's been a good servant on a free transfer and will be looking to impress on his way out
2. Jayden Bogle
One of United's most consistent players since Wilder returned to the club in December and will retain his place at wing-back barring illness or injury
3. Mason Holgate
Will either the loanee or Anel Ahmedhodzic return to the side for their final appearances in a Blades shirt? They're the only specialist right-footed options at centre-half and I wouldn't be surprised if the Everton loanee got the nod
4. Auston Trusty
A player who has shown the odd glimpse of his potential but it's been a tough debut season overall and he'll be looking forward to a bit of a reset in the Championship
