It will be an emotional afternoon at Bramall Lane on Sunday as a host of Sheffield United stalwarts wave farewell to the Blades ahead of being released. Chris Basham and George Baldock have both played their last game for the Blades and Wes Foderingham, Ollie Norwood and Max Lowe will hope for one last appearance ahead of the next step in their careers.

Boss Chris Wilder is hoping that his side can sign off on a high against the Premier League giants ahead of next season’s promotion attempt in the Championship, with a busy summer awaiting in the transfer market. For one final time this season we tasked our man with stepping into Wilder’s shoes and selecting the side he would send out against Spurs - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?