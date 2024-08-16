Michael Cooper is expected to make his Sheffield United debut tomorrow afternoon when the Blades face QPR at Bramall Lane - but it is less clear-cut whether new teammate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will be on the teamsheet alongside him. United signed the winger from Crystal Palace this afternoon but it is unclear whether the deal went through in time for him to face Rangers.
United are looking to continue their winning start to the new campaign after beating Preston North End and Wrexham, with two more signings adding valuable strength and competition to the group. So we tasked our man to select the side he’d send out at Bramall Lane - has he got it just about right or would you do something different?
1. Adam Davies 6
A bit of a surprise starter in the eyes of many after Michael Cooper's arrival in the week but Wilder kept faith with the Welsh international, who enjoyed a first half so comfortable that it didn't really matter who was between the United posts. The second was a bit more fraught, though, with a near-post header from a simple corner routine getting QPR back into the game. Made a smart save with 15 or so to go as the deflected shot came through a crowd of bodies but could do little about the equaliser as Dykes' effort found the corner
2. Alfie Gilchrist 5
Threw his body in the way of Lloyd's shot at 2-0 as if his life depended on it, having earlier snuffed out a one-on-one chance for the QPR man with a solid bit of defending. Did his best to get forward when he could but he is a player whose strength is very much defensive rather than going the other way. Still getting up to speed, too, which is why he made way with 15 minutes or so left of normal time
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Started at centre-half, ended up at right-back and looked comfortable enough in either position, putting his head where it could have hurt too to repel a rare QPR attack in the first half before ballooning a cross beyond any of his teammates in the second. Made way later on for Brewster as United chased a winner | Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson 4.5
Had the best seat in the house as United began in such dominant fashion and did just enough to put off Frey as he leapt and looked to meet a cross late on. But was one of three United players who failed to deal with the corner for QPR's first goal and then got mixed up with Burrows for the equaliser as what looked like being a memorable day for the Blades quickly turned into one to forget
