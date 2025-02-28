Sheffield United are looking to get back on the horse quickly after Monday night’s defeat at home to Leeds United , when they travel to QPR tomorrow. The Blades remain second in the Championship table and have the chance to put some pressure back on third-placed Burnley , who are in FA Cup action this weekend.

United are assessing right-back Harry Clarke after he came off at half-time against Leeds while Alfie Gilchrist is injured and two other options in that position are just coming back from their own fitness issues. With that and a few other dilemmas in mind, we tasked our man to select the side he’d send out at Loftus Road - has he got it about right or would you do anything differently?