Published 28th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United are looking to get back on the horse quickly after Monday night’s defeat at home to Leeds United, when they travel to QPR tomorrow. The Blades remain second in the Championship table and have the chance to put some pressure back on third-placed Burnley, who are in FA Cup action this weekend.

United are assessing right-back Harry Clarke after he came off at half-time against Leeds while Alfie Gilchrist is injured and two other options in that position are just coming back from their own fitness issues. With that and a few other dilemmas in mind, we tasked our man to select the side he’d send out at Loftus Road - has he got it about right or would you do anything differently?

Another solid display from the United goalkeeper against Leeds, including an outstanding save to deny Gnonto just before Leeds' late show secured them all three points

1. Michael Cooper

Another solid display from the United goalkeeper against Leeds, including an outstanding save to deny Gnonto just before Leeds' late show secured them all three points Photo: Stu Forster

With Alfie Gilchrist out, Harry Clarke a doubt and Femi Seriki only just back available after injury, it's a problem area for the Blades at right-back but at least in Choudhury they have a player with a bit of experience in that area

2. Hamza Choudhury

With Alfie Gilchrist out, Harry Clarke a doubt and Femi Seriki only just back available after injury, it's a problem area for the Blades at right-back but at least in Choudhury they have a player with a bit of experience in that area Photo: George Wood

United's back four did well to keep Leeds' varied threats at bay for large parts of Monday night before they gradually wrestled momentum and ended well on top. But there's no real need to change it at this stage

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

United's back four did well to keep Leeds' varied threats at bay for large parts of Monday night before they gradually wrestled momentum and ended well on top. But there's no real need to change it at this stage | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The skipper is the natural option on the left of defence and will have, you'd imagine, a bit of extra motivation to perform against one of his former clubs, with a bit of bad blood there from Rangers fans after he turned down a deal to stay in 2018

4. Jack Robinson

The skipper is the natural option on the left of defence and will have, you'd imagine, a bit of extra motivation to perform against one of his former clubs, with a bit of bad blood there from Rangers fans after he turned down a deal to stay in 2018 | Sportimage

