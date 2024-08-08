Chris Wilder is facing a couple of selection dilemmas for Sheffield United’s opening game of the Championship season at Preston North End tomorrow. New boy Kieffer Moore is expected to be one of a few fresh faces making their competitive debuts but Wilder has to choose between Adam Davies and Ivo Grbic for the No.1 spot.
Harry Souttar is also battling Anel Ahmedhodzic for a place at centre-half after arriving this week on loan from Leicester City while some of the selections are a lot more straightforward. On the eve of the season we tasked our man with stepping into Wilder’s shoes and selecting the side he’d send out at Deepdale - has he got it just about right or what would you do differently?
1. Adam Davies 6
Preferred between the sticks to Ivo Grbic in what was a rare league start for the Blades and couldn't have asked for a much more comfortable evening. His only real proper save came in the second half when he turned a shot from Potts around the post and otherwise he was neat and tidy enough in his handling and kicking. So hard to mark him any higher really
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
2. Alfie Gilchrist 7
Thrown straight into the United side for his debut at right-back after signing earlier this week and impressed at both ends of the field, getting forward and putting in a dangerous cross for Moore and doing everything asked of him defensively as well when Preston dared to actually have a go at United. Made way for Seriki after a very composed debut | Sportimage
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Held off the challenge of Harry Souttar to start at centre-half and absolutely cruised through the game - and that's a compliment, not a criticism. Looked so untroubled by anything thrown at him and much more at home than he seemed for most of last season. Did very well to deny a dangerous looking Potts cross/shot with a perfectly-timed challenge in the second half before going down with cramp later on
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Jack Robinson 7.5
Serenaded with a loud rendition of his 'ole, ole' song in the opening exchanges of the game and got another near the end of the half when he threw himself in the way of a dangerous Preston effort that would have surely tested Davies and potentially dragged the home side level. Headed and kicked everything that came his way in a typical Robinson display
| Sportimage
